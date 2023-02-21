Saitama (SAITAMA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.02 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Saitama has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $117.02 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00214089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00274227 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,337,802.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

