Samlyn Capital LLC Buys 550,314 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,314 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 645,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,110. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

