Samlyn Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,924 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up approximately 2.1% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 1.34% of GFL Environmental worth $114,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.