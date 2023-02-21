Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $18.20 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

TJX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 432,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

