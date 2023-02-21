Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $27.72 Million Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. 1,270,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,631,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,144,334 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

