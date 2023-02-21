Samlyn Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $31,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.82. 122,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

