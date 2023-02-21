Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 1,158,049 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,158,049 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.8% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.69% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $96,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,569 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,703,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
