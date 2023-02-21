Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 464,429 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464,429 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 6.6% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 2.03% of LPL Financial worth $353,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPLA stock opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.85 and a 200-day moving average of $230.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

