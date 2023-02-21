Samlyn Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Credicorp worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,232,000 after acquiring an additional 93,953 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 31.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.4 %

About Credicorp

NYSE BAP traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $130.15. 9,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.