Sanders Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 859,527 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 2.52% of Suncor Energy worth $959,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,300. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.