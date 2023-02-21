Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.12 Billion Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,882,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,657 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of PepsiCo worth $1,123,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.47. The company had a trading volume of 824,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $241.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.