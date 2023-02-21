Sanders Capital LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SHG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,122. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

