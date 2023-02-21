Sanders Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,903,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 9.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,486,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,855,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.40. 450,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.94. The company has a market cap of $462.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

