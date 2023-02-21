Sanders Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $307,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 298.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. 105,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,588. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

