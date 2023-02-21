Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 6,746 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,268.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, hitting $369.32. 921,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

