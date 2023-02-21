Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.79. The stock had a trading volume of 876,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,917. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

