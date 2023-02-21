Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($158.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of EPA SU opened at €156.56 ($166.55) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €133.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($81.21).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

