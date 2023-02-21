Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 28,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,225. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

