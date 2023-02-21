Scotiabank Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$196.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$196.00 target price (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.75.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$174.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$139.24 and a 1 year high of C$195.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

