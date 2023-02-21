Scotiabank Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$170.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark increased their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

GSY stock opened at C$130.74 on Friday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$95.00 and a 52-week high of C$151.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 40.08%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

