SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLU. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GLU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,647. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

