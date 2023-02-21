SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after buying an additional 2,765,380 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 6,573,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,577,150. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.