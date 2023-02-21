SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 12,971,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,231,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $48.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

