SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,013,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,129,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $49.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

