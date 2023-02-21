SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 101,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

CMRE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 262,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

