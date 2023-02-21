SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 424,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.