SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $303,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. 29,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.