SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,044. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

