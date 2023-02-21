SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 75,338 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 32.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 64,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,303. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $15.68.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

(Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.