Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.51 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $104.60 million and $2.51 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00439448 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,333,410.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

