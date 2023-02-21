SelfKey Price Up 192% This Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $59.67 million and $154.92 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 192% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00419223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,849.32 or 0.27770101 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.