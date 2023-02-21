Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $8.58. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 2,296,091 shares changing hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.
The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
