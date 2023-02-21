Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $8.58. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 2,296,091 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $37,086,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $20,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,192,590 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

