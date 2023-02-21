Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

