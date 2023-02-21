Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
