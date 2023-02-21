SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.73

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 74647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
SilverBow Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $510.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
See Also
