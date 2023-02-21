SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.73

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 74647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $510.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

See Also

