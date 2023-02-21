Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

