Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,198 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 4.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $78,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $98,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 330,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

