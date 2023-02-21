Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,404 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 311,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $140.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

