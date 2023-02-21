SingularityNET Market Capitalization Hits $500.78 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $500.78 million and approximately $263.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00043931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00213717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,579.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002603 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4448009 USD and is up 10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $124,595,409.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

