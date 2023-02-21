Smooth Love Potion Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.29 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.29 million and $102.81 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,480,839,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,480,839,853 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

