Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $142.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

