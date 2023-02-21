Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,711 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF accounts for 2.3% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.04% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

ALTL opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.