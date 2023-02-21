Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $183.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. The company has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

