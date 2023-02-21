Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

