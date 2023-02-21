SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 7.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 5,763,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,689,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 683,313 shares of company stock valued at $892,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $5,463,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

