Sourceless (STR) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Sourceless has a market cap of $150.90 million and approximately $0.22 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00214176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,619.83 or 0.99974999 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00730896 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

