Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

SO opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.