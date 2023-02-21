SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.86

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 368093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
