Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.00 million-$75.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.11.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 830,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,570. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

