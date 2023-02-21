Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.52 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.9 %

SPT traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,442. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.