Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:STRRP)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Star Equity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRRP traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Insider Transactions at Star Equity

In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 202,970 shares of company stock worth $195,567.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

